Daniel Radcliffe Wants Swiss Army Man's Bus Scene To Live On Forever

Daniel Radcliffe's career has taken many interesting turns over the years. Obviously, fans will likely know him best from his time in the "Harry Potter" film franchise as the eponymous character, but since the release of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in 2011, Radcliffe has starred or appeared in vastly different projects than that blockbuster series. Perhaps one of the zaniest and most absurd examples of this is his role as Manny, a flatulating magical corpse, in "Swiss Army Man."

"Swiss Army Man" is the first feature film from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as the Daniels, who have found a lot of success this year with the sleeper hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once." While "Swiss Army Man" didn't enjoy a large amount of financial success, only grossing around $5.8 million worldwide (per The Numbers), it was fairly popular with critics and fans. The movie achieved a 72% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 72% audience score. While that's not exactly acclaim-levels, it's fairly good for a debut film.

Interestingly enough, the 2016 film also still holds some significance for Radcliffe. During a recent interview, he revealed that he wants the big, character-driven bus scene from "Swiss Army Man" to live on forever in the minds of viewers.