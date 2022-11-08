Tulsa King's Sylvester Stallone Flexed His Writing Skills By Ad-Libbing In Scenes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sylvester Stallone has starred in a vast array of films over the years, and many might forget that he is also an established writer, having been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Screenplay in 1977. The underappreciated scribe is so confident in his writing abilities the infamous actor wasn't afraid to throw in his own spin on the dialogue for his "Tulsa King" character Dwight "The General" Manfredi.

There is no denying that Stallone has been a powerhouse on the big screen, having starred in a chart-topping motion picture consistently across six decades (via Deadline). The talented actor has won a highly coveted Golden Globe accolade for Best Supporting Actor for his turn in "Creed" and an Oscar for Best Picture for his work on "Rocky." It's safe to say it's a big deal when a star like Stallone makes the jump to the small screen, and that's why fans had a lot to say about him making his scripted series debut in "Tulsa King." The crime drama stars Stallone as a loyal mob figure released from jail only to be sent to Tulsa for keeping his mouth shut and doing serious time for his crime family associates. The series showcases Stallone in the tough guy role he is notorious for playing as a man looking to become a kingpin of sorts while in exile.

The Paramount+ exclusive was created by Taylor Sheridan, with Terence Winter serving as writer and showrunner. But despite having these names in the lineup, Stallone still felt the need to give the script the Sly treatment at times.