Here's How Cate Blanchett Manages Acting-Related Anxiety

Just because someone is a professional actor doesn't mean that they don't fear the scrutiny of being watched by an audience. In 2014, actor Emma Watson gave an inspiring speech about feminism to the United Nations. But, despite years of being an actor, the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" star told the Evening Standard that she was very scared. "I was utterly terrified," she said in the interview. "Really, really bricking it. It was one of those moments when inspiring women have picked me up, scraped me up from the floor, and said, 'I know you're terrified, but you can do this.'" Ultimately she completed her speech and it became well-known throughout the world.

Jennifer Lawrence said in a New York Times interview that she struggles to deal with public scrutiny as a celebrity and copes with it by thinking of her public persona as separate from her private self. "I find a certain peace by thinking of me in public as sort of an avatar self," she explained. "You out there can have the avatar me. I can keep me. And I just try to acknowledge that this scrutiny is stressful, and that anyone would find it stressful." Indeed, few people could endure the amount of criticism that a celebrity like Jennifer Lawrence gets just for being herself.

In a 2012 interview with San Francisco Gate, actor Hayden Panettiere said that she overcame the stage fright of having to sing on her show "Nashville" by taking comfort in knowing that she was in character and not performing as herself. She said she was inspired to use this method by performers like Beyonce, who perform as alter egos of themselves.

In an interview, actor Cate Blanchett talked about how she deals with anxiety around acting.