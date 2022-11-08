Here's How Cabinet Of Curiosities Changed Lovecraft's Pickman's Model

Both versions of Pickman have a degree of access to the paranormal world, and a family history that seems to enable said access. However, the "Cabinet of Curiosities" Pickman has a much more ominous role in the grander scheme of things. Instead of a mere inherited fascination with one particular monster-species and the dark things that are in their nature, he seems to be a very real harbringer of the apocalypse, and may even be eyeing Thurber as his successor. What's more, the Netflix Pickman's paintings are far more than simple documentation of the ghoul creatures and their antics. The "Cabinet of Curiosities" artist's paintings are supernatural in nature, as even burning them does little to erase them from existence.

The "Cabinet of Curiosities" version of "Pickman's Model" shows that the artist's paintings often depict demonic entities and grim, surreal scenery that turns out to be prophetic. In fact, his family history and body of work seem to build toward the apocalyptic rise of a Great Old One. The adaptation features numerous elements from the wider Lovecraft mythos, as opposed to the much tighter focus of the original story.

Meanwhile, the short story's only monsters are the ghouls Thurber calls "dog-things." Despite their horrific appearance and tendency to eat people and corpses, they're actually far more mellow than Lovecraft's usual cadre of eldrich terrors, and the writer even creates a fairly intricate social structure for them. Descriptions of the ghouls' unnerving habits, origins, diet, and rudimentary culture all unfold through Thurber's interpretations of Pickman's paintings.

In Lovecraft's later work, "The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath," Pickman's particular horde of ghouls even turns out to be quite friendly with the protagonist. This pretty much makes them the rarest of Lovecraft creatures: a monster that can be perfectly cool with humans, at least provided it isn't hungry.