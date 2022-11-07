Manifest Showrunner Admits Zeke's Big Season 4 Moment Had Been Planned For A While

As Season 4 progresses, it becomes apparent that Cal Stone is actually one of the most important people on the planet. As where some of the characters in "Manifest" believe that June 2, 2024 will be the end of their lives, it is later established that it is a date for a likely armageddon, and it is actually for the end of humanity. Considering that Cal needs to be the one to save humanity, his terminal cancer diagnosis from the very first episode is definitely an obstacle that needs to be overcome. Knowing this, Zeke calls upon his powers to draw the deadly cancer from Cal, which completely cures Cal, though the side effect is that Zeke must give up his own life in order to do so. This may have come as a shock to fans of "Manifest," but series creator Jeff Rake says that Zeke's ultimate fate was always planned.

Speaking with TV Guide, Rake said, "We've been planning for it for a long time. I sat Matt down a long time ago and walked him through it just because I wanted him to know what was coming. And you know, it's a tough one, but it was a powerful turn and one that we thought was worth taking and important for story." He continued, "And it's just one of those hard turns in the writers room that you have to take some times and we're proud of the work, but we're heartsick about it." One thing is for certain though, and that is Zeke's sacrifice is sure to have a lasting impact on the rest of "Manifest."