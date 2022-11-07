Walmart Reunites The Cast Of Office Space In New Black Friday 'Case Of The Mondays' Commercial

In 1999, "Beavis and Butt-Head" and "King of the Hill" creator Mike Judge wrote and directed the workplace comedy "Office Space." Whereas previously Judge only worked in animation, "Office Space" served as his live-action feature debut. Not only was the film significant for Judge's filmography, but it became a quick cult classic among viewers on the strength of its broadly-relatable, office-based comedy, as well as the quality of its writing, benefitting from his prior comedic work.

Since the film's premiere, the stars of "Office Space" have moved on to plenty of noteworthy projects. Lead actor Ron Livingston, for example, has appeared on shows like "Boardwalk Empire" and "Sex and the City." Meanwhile, Gary Cole, who plays the film's monotonous boss character, now stars on "NCIS," which referenced "Office Space" shortly after Cole's addition to its cast.

Judge has stated that he's uninterested in a second "Office Space" unless a good enough idea justifies a proper sequel. While such an idea has yet to manifest, the world of "Office Space" is nevertheless back in a series of ads Walmart created to promote a month-long Black Friday promotion, marking an unlikely return for certain "Office Space" characters more-or-less absent from popular culture since 1999.