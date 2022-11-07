Joey Lawrence Announces New Show On Fox After His Masked Singer Reveal

He is the Walrus — prolific sitcom actor Joey Lawrence has been revealed as a contestant on FOX's celebrity reality program, "The Masked Singer," and although he was voted off the show, it appears to be just one step in an ongoing collaboration with the network. According to Lawrence himself, he will be reuniting with his brothers to create an original series for the first time in over a decade (via People).

Joey Lawrence previously collaborated with his brothers Matthew and Andrew on the short-lived scripted series, "Brotherly Love." Fresh off of his career-defining role on "Blossom," Joey led the series as Joe Ramon, who steps in to take care of his stepbrothers after their father dies in an accident. Ironically, the Lawrences are not step-brothers in real life. The series ran on NBC for one season before changing networks to The WB (per IMDb). It was canceled after two seasons.

Though the brothers have worked together many times, a return to television is a huge development for the trio.