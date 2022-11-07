The Amazing Cast Of Star Wars: The Acolyte Has Been Announced By Disney And Lucasfilm

Following the disappointing end to the Skywalker Saga, the "Star Wars" universe found a new home on Disney+. Heralded by franchise legends Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, "Star Wars" quickly hit its stride on the streaming service, with releases of "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Subsequent premieres of "Andor" and numerous animated shows only cemented the franchise's spot on Disney+, and the release of "The Mandalorian" Season 3 will undoubtedly add to its success.

One highly-anticipated future "Star Wars" project is "The Acolyte." Lucasfilm first announced the series as part of their May the Fourth celebrations in 2020, with "Russian Doll" writer Leslye Headland on board for development. Later that same year, at Disney's Investor Day, Lucasfilm further expanded on the project, revealing the show's title and that it would focus on the Dark Side of the Force during the final days of the High Republic.

The premise of "The Acolyte" intrigued "Star Wars" fans, exploring a setting that the movies haven't touched on before — the High Republic Era. During this period in "Star Wars" history, the Jedi were at the height of their power, holding peace throughout the galaxy. "The Acolyte" will dive deep into the rise of the Dark Side, marking the end of the High Republic.

"Star Wars" fans have patiently waited for more news regarding "The Acolyte," but given the state of production during the pandemic, Lucasfilm put any new announcements on the back burner. In 2022, Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-Jae joined the show, and now fans know who will join them.