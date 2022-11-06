Black Adam's Aldis Hodge Had To Work Hard To Avoid Smacking Dwayne Johnson With Hawkman's Mace

While Marvel has made a major impact in theaters this year with films such as "Thor: Love & Thunder" and "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness," DC has been in the thick of things, most notably with the Matt Reeves film "The Batman."

DC's latest entry into the genre this year has been "Black Adam." Starring Dwayne Johnson in the titular role, the film sees Black Adam go up against the Justice Society, with a cast that includes Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

Hodge, who is best known for his work in the series "Leverage" and its follow-up "Leverage: Redemption," as well as the films "One Night In Miami" and "The Invisible Man," steps into a live-action superhero role for the first time in his career with Hawkman. In a recent interview, Hodge spoke about the particular challenges he faced in the fight scenes with Johnson, especially when wielding the mace that Hawkman uses to fight others. Here's what he had to say.