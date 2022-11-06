Yellowstone's Gil Birmingham Would Love To See Meryl Streep Make An Appearance On The Show

The question of who the cast would most like to see on "Yellowstone" was asked during an interview in Variety with the cast of the show. Gil Birmingham's reasoning in choosing Meryl Streep as the answer doesn't really need any additional explanation, but in the actor's own words, "[Meryl Streep would] be good in anything she played," which accurately conveys the consensus opinion on Streep's acting ability.

Birmingham's co-star Kelsey Asbille had an answer of her own when asked who she'd most like to see turn up on "Yellowstone." "Honestly, can we pluck Harrison Ford from '1923?'" said Asbille, who recommended that they just say he's a distant family relation, referring to Ford's role as Prohibition-era Dutton patriarch Jacob Dutton on the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel series.

And for Wes Bentley? He said that he'd like to see Lady Gaga turn up on the show. Whether that's more or less likely than Meryl Streep turning up on "Yellowstone" is a matter of speculation. In real life, though, "Yellowstone" Season 5 is set to premiere on the Paramount Network on November 13, 2022. In the meantime, you can always catch up on previous seasons of "Yellowstone" before the new season premieres.