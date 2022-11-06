Seinfeld Is Over But Kramer's Lawyer Lives On In Pretzel Commercials

Over the course of its nine beloved seasons, "Seinfeld" built up quite a collection of eccentric supporting characters. It's hard for fans to pick a favorite, but one of the most cherished (if not the most moral) is fast-talking attorney Jackie Chiles (Phil Morris), who served as a lawyer for the multiple legal battles fought by Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). Chiles went on to represent the show's fearsome foursome during their sensational "Good Samaritan law" trial in the show's polarizing series finale.

In a better, more perfect world, Jackie Chiles would have gotten his own spin-off series after the "Seinfeld" finale, like Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) on "Breaking Bad." There are so many directions the character could have gone: he could have taken down powerful corporate adversaries in court like Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) on "Goliath," or maybe he could have moved out of the city and gotten a job as a small-town defense attorney like Matlock (Andy Griffith) on "Matlock."

We don't live in a world where that happened, but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Jackie Chiles. In fact, he's back, and he's now representing those who have purchased Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces.