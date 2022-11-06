The Machine's Bert Kreischer Said Mark Hamill Echoed His Father When They First Met

Bert Kreischer is finally bringing his most iconic comedic bit to the silver screen with the help of Star Wars icon Mark Hamill.

With a million YouTube subscribers, two comedy specials on Netflix, and a highly-rated podcast, Kreischer is one of the most recognizable American comedians currently working. As hard as he's worked to build his brand, Kreischer's beginnings were less than productive. He went on to attend Florida State University in the 1990s, where he was known for two things: failing classes and partying. His saga of education and debauchery became so notorious on campus that Rolling Stone eventually profiled him to find the root cause of his antics. The 1997 article eventually went on to inspire "National Lampoon's Van Wilder."

Having your own Rolling Stone profile and being the basis for a comedy film are two achievements that anybody would be content with. Instead of heading for a 9-5, Kreischer drew from his engrossing stories, channeling his innate personality and charisma, taking to the stage as a comedian. Going shirtless for most of his routines, Kreischer became a sensation thanks to his bit "The Machine." In it, he describes his trip to Russia with his university class. During this bit, with his penchant for partying, the American quickly gets involved with the Russian mafia, eventually robbing his own class. With 48 million views on YouTube, "The Machine" is arguably Kreischer's magnum opus.

With its hilarious twist and turns, Hollywood came calling to adapt "The Machine" into a feature-length film. Joining Kreischer as his fictional father is "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill. With the first trailer for the comedy now out, all eyes are now on how Kreischer and Hamill will work together as a father-son team.