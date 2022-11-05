Production Wraps On Disney+'s Ironheart

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have plenty to look forward to, including the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." One of the most hotly anticipated projects is the streaming series "Ironheart," which will star Dominique Thorne as the titular superhero, who serves as a kind of armored successor to the late Tony Stark's Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.)

Thorne will play Riri Williams, better known as the superhero Ironheart, in both "Wakanda Forever" and her own follow-up series on Disney+. If you're one of the many looking forward to seeing "Ironheart" on both the big screen and the small, you'll be pleased to see that the show recently wrapped production after two weeks of shooting on location in Chicago.

That means that fans only have a little bit longer to wait until the show hits Disney+ next year. And, of course, Thorne's MCU debut is opening in less than a week.