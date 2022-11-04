Law & Order Fans Rag On The Accuracy Of The Show After Season 22, Episode 6

Taking their thoughts and opinions to everybody's favorite online forum Reddit, several "Law & Order" fans coalesced around the court component of this most recent episode. U/ValensHawke brought up the constant harping on misdemeanor crimes throughout the episode and felt like it was actually attacking a real-life figure but added that isn't immediately obvious. They then brought up how ADA Maroun was called to testify on behalf of the defense, which would never be allowed in real life because of the obvious conflict of interest.

They added, "Honestly, the judge probably should have called a mistrial and held the defense counsel in contempt immediately after the opening statement and started the whole process again. Such a garbage episode and that pains me to say, I really wanted the rebooted OG series to do well."

Others also felt the same way, with u/SherlockianTheorist saying, "Can they please, please get legal consultants on the show? An objection needs a reason. You can't just object. You have to state why you object." This caused u/Pelzebub to reply that they won't actually bring on consultants because it would significantly alter the narrative and story of "Law & Order." In other words, it seems like "Law & Order" is simply just entertainment, and the court drama that played out in this particular episode would never fly in real life in an actual court of law.