Martin McDonagh Shares The Creative Process Behind The Banshees Of Inisherin

"The Banshees of Inisherin" premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September of 2022 before being released to theaters on October 21, 2022. The film has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews — in fact, it currently has a near-perfect 97% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, the film is set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland and focuses on two lifelong friends, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson). When Colm unexpectedly and abruptly ends their friendship, Pádraic sets out to repair their friendship with the help of his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and a troubled local man Dominic (Barry Keoghan) but faces an unwavering Colm.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" marks McDonagh's fifth film as writer-director, following up 2017's highly acclaimed "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (which earned him an Oscar nod for Best Original Screenplay). He also wrote and directed 2008's "In Bruges," which, notably, also starred Farrell and Gleeson.

In a recent interview, McDonagh spoke in detail about the creative process for "The Banshees of Inisherin."