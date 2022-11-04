Grey's Anatomy Fans Are Freaking Out Over That Japril Picture In Season 19, Episode 5

Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) joined "Grey's Anatomy" in Season 6, both new residents after the merging of Seattle Grace and Mercy West. It would be another season before their friendship would start to evolve into something more, with April seeing Jackson with new eyes after he punches Alex (Justin Chambers) in her defense. By Season 8, "Japril" officially got started after April lost her virginity to Jackson. Despite their feelings for each other — it wouldn't be "Grey's Anatomy" if the romance wasn't extended due to obstacles — it would take Jackson interrupting April's wedding to another in Season 10 before the couple was finally together.

While the pair got married, it was far from happily ever after for Japril. They got divorced, got into relationships with others, and kept pushing each other away. But they also had a child together, which forced them to stay in each others' lives and co-parent. Drew left the show at the end of Season 14, and Williams decided his time on the show was done in Season 17. But April returned in Season 17 to help close out Jackson's story, and the duo agreed to move to Boston together could co-parent their daughter.

Fans were thrilled when they returned briefly to Grey Sloan in Season 18, clearly reunited again. While we didn't see April in Season 19, Episode 5, a picture next to Harriet's bed has fans feeling excited about the couple's togetherness.