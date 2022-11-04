Fans Are Praising Selena Gomez's Vulnerability In Raw My Mind And Me Documentary

Fans of Selena Gomez will already be familiar with her extended time in the limelight, the tabloid-friendly relationships, and the health scares that have come to define the multi-hyphenated talent's career. But "My Mind and Me" offers rare insight into Gomez's own emotional journey, and fans are praising the star's vulnerability.

"Just finished watching this and it just felt so emotional," wrote Redditor u/observerq. "It really showed why she puts such a big emphasis on mental health. Watching her go from being someone who had an idea but lacked faith in themselves to being someone who made her ideas come to life was such a journey."

Fans on Twitter were similarly impressed by the heroine's intentionality. "Amazing documentary about mental health narrated by a constantly-judged-and-put-down resilient woman," tweeted @sergio_illan. "Thank you @selenagomez for your advocacy and courage." Added @kelyons1206, "Selena Gomez's new documentary is amazing. It's powerful, empowering, real, and raw. It's so emotional and powerful, I'm truly speechless."

Critics, too, have praised the diaristic film for its rawness and the non-sugarcoated treatment of its subject. "I came away from it convinced that Gomez is a real one to the core," wrote David Ehrlich for IndieWire, "and that she feels the need to help others as intensely as she feels the need to help herself." "My Mind and Me" is now streaming on Apple TV+.