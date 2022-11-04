Andor's Andy Serkis Developed A Troublemaker's Backstory For His Character Kino Loy

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Andor."

One of the biggest surprises of "Andor" Season 1 was the introduction of Andy Serkis as Kino Loy, the harsh floor manager in the Imperial factory.

"Andor" introduced Kino Loy in Episode 8, titled "Narkina 5," after the moon that holds the Imperial prison factory. Following his wrongful sentencing, Cassian (Diego Luna) meets Loy after arriving at the prison. Kino is the no-nonsense leader of a group of prisoners, ensuring they stay productive as they carry out their sentences. He has the mindset of keeping your nose down, not doing anything to draw attention, and serving your time.

Kino Loy's character takes a turn in Episode 9, "Nobody's Listening." The events of the episode see the Empire execute an entire group of prisoners. Cassian and Loy's fellow inmate Ulaf suffers a fatal stroke, and the duo learns the Empire has no plans to release the prisoners following their sentences. The episode ends with Loy chillingly revealing to Cassian how many guards are on each floor, signaling his readiness to escape the prison.

Loy actor Andy Serkis is not a newcomer to the "Star Wars" franchise, having played the sinister Supreme Leader Snoke in the sequel trilogy. His time as the villain was entirely performance-based, with Serkis lending his legendary motion capture skills to the character. While Snoke, the primary villain of "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi," undoubtedly had an entire backstory written out before his introduction, Serkis' "Andor" character wouldn't get that same treatment.

Thankfully, Serkis created Loy's backstory himself.