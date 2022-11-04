Baby Yoda Fans Are On High Alert After Grogu Short Film Release Date Reportedly Leaks

"Andor" might be the best thing since sliced Bantha, but does the multi-layered "Star Wars" tale of espionage and authoritarian governments have a cute sidekick to help lighten the vibe? Of course not; that championship title still rests and is unlikely to be taken from Baby Yoda, aka Grogu. That scene-stealing little scamp has been carried around by "The Mandalorian" for two seasons and an intergalactic interval, also known as "The Book of Boba Fett," and we still can't get enough of him. To quote a legendary director and Client to our favorite bounty hunter, we would like to see the baby, and as much as possible.

What great news then that a group of rebels intercepted a transmission (well, a list of upcoming releases, really) from Disney+ Italy, confirming that we're going to get Grogu back on our screens in his own short film. Even more surprising is that we'll be getting it before he takes to the stars again with Mando (Pedro Pascal) in the highly anticipated third season of "The Mandalorian." So when can we expect to see the frog-gobbling little gem? Well, is this month okay with you? Thought so.