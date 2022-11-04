Equalizer 3's Crew Members Set The Film On Fire With A Major Drug Bust

The announcement of "The Equalizer 3" was one of the biggest surprises of 2022. What started as a hit spy TV series in the 80s has blossomed into a franchise of its own. In 2014, Sony Pictures rebooted the show into a movie, with Hollywood legend Denzel Washington in the lead role and "Training Day" director Antoine Fuqua behind the camera. The first film was successful, landing a solid 60% on Rotten Tomatoes with an equally high audience score. "The Equalizer 2" hit theaters in 2018 and saw similar success as the first.

Things get a bit confusing after the sequel's release. CBS rebooted the concept again, returning to the original roots and making a TV show. In 2021, "The Equalizer" show premieres, starring Queen Latifah in the titular role. The release of the CBS show made it seem like the film series had reached its end, even though Fuqua expressed interest in a potential trilogy.

"The Equalizer" franchise got a bit more muddled when Black Film and TV revealed that a third movie was in the works, with shooting to begin later this year. Washington signed on to reprise his role, and Dakota Fanning joined the film, spawning a mini "Man on Fire" reunion with the two actors.

Production on "The Equalizer 3" got started last month in Italy's Amalfi Coast, but a new report reveals they may have a slight hiccup in the form of a massive drug bust.