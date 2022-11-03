Christopher Lloyd's Cryptic Tweet Has Back To The Future Fans Speculating Wildly

It's been more than 30 years since the "Back to the Future" trilogy ended, and people still can't stop talking about a possible follow-up — with both Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd constantly being asked whether they'd return. Well, on Thursday, November 3, Lloyd decided to send fans into a frenzy with a cryptic social media post, which hinted at a "Back to the Future" reboot finally coming to fruition.

Now, before we get to Lloyd's post, it should be understood that the 84-year-old legend has made it very clear that he will not participate in a "Back to the Future" project as Doc Brown if Michael J. Fox isn't involved somehow. Lloyd told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that he would "love to do Doc again, no question," but only if Fox was able to participate. The former "Back to the Future" frontman suffers from Parkinson's disease but has been able to work and perform in the past, despite his diagnosis. "I think regardless of the Parkinson's, he'd probably jump on the role, and he'd be great," Lloyd told THR of Fox. "I can't see doing another sequel without him."

On Thursday, Lloyd sent out a message from his Twitter page that had people wondering if the paid had finally agreed to do something together following years of cameos and public appearances.