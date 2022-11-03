Ryan Coogler's Final Conversation With Chadwick Boseman Was About Black Panther's Sequel

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is under two weeks away, and it's set to be one of, if not the, most emotional outing in the MCU yet. The original film was a massive success for the franchise, earning over $1.3 billion worldwide, almost guaranteeing a sequel. That confirmation came in October 2018, with The Hollywood Reporter noting Ryan Coogler signed a deal to direct and write the second film. THR also noted around that time that Chadwick Boseman was negotiating a deal for $10 million for the sequel and $20 million for a third "Black Panther" film.

So much has changed in the years since the sequel was given the go, with the MCU fandom still reeling from the loss of Boseman. The emotions are sure to come flooding back in with the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which will deal with the aftermath of King T'Challa's death.

Director Ryan Coogler had a lot on his plate with handling the sequel — a pressure on his shoulders many of us couldn't fathom. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will honor Boseman and his legacy, and there were no better hands for the film to be in than his good friends. The director recently appeared on an episode of "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast" and discussed the upcoming film at length. Boseman was at the center of the discussion, and Coogler recounted their last phone call and what it entailed.