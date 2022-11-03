Jennifer Lawrence Removes Herself From Adam McKay's Bad Blood Project

Elizabeth Holmes was once the founder of a $9 billion company called Theranos after claiming to have invented a device that can run blood tests with only a few drops of blood. However, in 2015, an article in the Wall Street Journal revealed doubts about the accuracy of Holmes' device, reporting that the company was using traditional blood testing machines bought from other companies to run its tests. Holmes' empire came crashing down, and in January of 2022, she was found guilty of four counts of defrauding investors, and potentially faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count (per The Mercury News). The story was so dramatic, it seemed made for Hollywood, and soon everyone wanted to make their own version of the story.

Entertainment Weekly compiled a list of all the media depictions of the story, including HBO's documentary "The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley," the ABC News podcast "The Dropout," the "20/20" special episode also called "The Dropout," the Hulu limited series "The Dropout" which is based on the podcast, the podcast "Bad Blood: The Final Chapter" created by John Carreyrou who wrote the Wall Street Journal article that exposed Holmes' fraud, and the upcoming "Bad Blood" film for Apple TV+ based on Carryrou's book about Holmes.

Variety reported in December 2021 that the "Bad Blood" film would be written, directed, and produced by Adam McKay with Jennifer Lawrence signed on to play Holmes. Now news has come out that Lawrence has dropped off the project, and her reasons for doing so make a lot of sense.