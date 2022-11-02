Rumor Report: Clancy Brown Is Reportedly Joining The Boys Spin-Off Gen V
Clancy Brown has been acting steadily since the early 1980s, but the performer is still best known for his villainous roles. Though Brown has a varied filmography of over 300 acting credits (via IMDb), many will still know him best as corrupt corrections officer Captain Hadley in "The Shawshank Redemption" or as the cheerfully murderous antagonist of "The Highlander," Kurgan.
Still, that hasn't stopped the performer from having an extensive voice-acting career, with all kinds of roles to his name, including parts in "Tangled: The Series," "American Dad," and Amazon Prime Video's "Invincible." However, according to an exclusive report from One Take News, Brown could be moving on to another superhero series from Prime Video, as he is said to have been cast in "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V." "Gen V" is the second planned spin-off from the celebrated series about dysfunctional superheroes, following the release of animated anthology series "The Boys Presents: Diabolical."
Clancy Brown will reportedly be showing up in The Boys spin-off
According to One Take News, Clancy Brown will be appearing in the upcoming "The Boys" spin-off, "Gen V." The series is set to focus on younger, college-aged superhumans as they attend school, contend with their raging hormones, and vie for top contracts in the world of superheroes, much like how college athletes compete for valuable scholarships and roles on their teams. The series is described by Amazon as "part college show, part Hunger Games."
While Brown's role has yet to be confirmed by Amazon Studios as of press time, it seems pretty likely that if he's being cast in the upcoming spin-off, he will probably be playing another villainous role. Much like Giancarlo Esposito, who appeared in several episodes of "The Boys," Brown is most known for playing bad guys, and his age gap from the main cast of the show also suggests that this is likely the case (via IMDb). Still, with no further information available with regard to Brown's rumored "Gen V" character, fans will have to wait and see whether he's confirmed for the series and who he will be playing when more information is released from Amazon Studios.