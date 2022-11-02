Rumor Report: Clancy Brown Is Reportedly Joining The Boys Spin-Off Gen V

Clancy Brown has been acting steadily since the early 1980s, but the performer is still best known for his villainous roles. Though Brown has a varied filmography of over 300 acting credits (via IMDb), many will still know him best as corrupt corrections officer Captain Hadley in "The Shawshank Redemption" or as the cheerfully murderous antagonist of "The Highlander," Kurgan.

Still, that hasn't stopped the performer from having an extensive voice-acting career, with all kinds of roles to his name, including parts in "Tangled: The Series," "American Dad," and Amazon Prime Video's "Invincible." However, according to an exclusive report from One Take News, Brown could be moving on to another superhero series from Prime Video, as he is said to have been cast in "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V." "Gen V" is the second planned spin-off from the celebrated series about dysfunctional superheroes, following the release of animated anthology series "The Boys Presents: Diabolical."