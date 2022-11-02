Chloë Grace Moretz Tricked Martin Scorsese Into Thinking She Was British

Chloë Grace Moretz sat down with WIRED for a light-hearted Q & A to answer some of the internet's most burning questions about her, one of which was whether the performer was British. Though Moretz was quick to admit that she was not, the actor did share an amusing anecdote about convincing Martin Scorsese that she was British for an extended period of time.

Moretz noted that when she auditioned for "Hugo," Scorsese was looking to hire a British girl, to which she thought: "I can do that." The performer went on to explain her devious scheme. "I fully pretended to be from England and that my parents were horse breeders." I mean, there's going for it, and then there's really going for it, and it would seem Moretz was doing the latter here.

"Then I booked the part, and it was like a month into production that he was like: 'Wait, are you just doing an American accent?'" she recalled. She went on to explain that her real accent is American southern but mused jokingly that: "Maybe I am British!"

Well, there are few better indications of success than genuinely fooling one of the most respected directors in cinema for an extended period of time, particularly at such a young age. Either way, Moretz has been working steadily ever since, so her little trick definitely didn't do her career any harm.