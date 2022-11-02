Daredevil's Cancelled Fourth Season Would've Featured The Biggest Hallway Fight Of The Series

There are arguably many things that made the "Daredevil" Netflix series a critically-acclaimed fan favorite (via Rotten Tomatoes), but it feels safe to assume that one of the highlights was the well-crafted fight sequences. Among all of the magnificently choreographed action, the notorious hallway scenes were truly an amazing spectacle to experience. And it turns out that viewers would have witnessed a hallway fight that eclipsed all of its predecessors had the show gotten a fourth season.

Several characters in Marvel titles have made their claim for hallway fight scene supremacy, and every effort is arguably an entertaining affair to see. Whether it's Wesley Snipe's Blade bulldozing through foes in a passageway in "Blade Trinity" or Scarlett Johansson's first run as Black Widow in "Iron Man 2" where she made taking down bad guys in a corridor look easy, hallways are most assuredly not a safe haven for henchmen and goons. But while those ordeals were valiant attempts at the throne for best of the best, a lot of fans would probably agree that Daredevil proudly holds the title for best hallway fighter in a Marvel live-action endeavor.

While the character has an assortment of superpowers, Matt Murdock is well-versed in martial arts, and The Man Without Fear is not afraid to get his hands dirty in close-quarters combat. The Netflix series brilliantly showcased his potential for being a hall monitor's worst nightmare in each season of the series, and it appears had the show gotten a fourth run, the world would have received the most epic "Daredevil" hallway fight sequence.