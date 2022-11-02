Daredevil's Cancelled Fourth Season Would've Featured The Biggest Hallway Fight Of The Series
There are arguably many things that made the "Daredevil" Netflix series a critically-acclaimed fan favorite (via Rotten Tomatoes), but it feels safe to assume that one of the highlights was the well-crafted fight sequences. Among all of the magnificently choreographed action, the notorious hallway scenes were truly an amazing spectacle to experience. And it turns out that viewers would have witnessed a hallway fight that eclipsed all of its predecessors had the show gotten a fourth season.
Several characters in Marvel titles have made their claim for hallway fight scene supremacy, and every effort is arguably an entertaining affair to see. Whether it's Wesley Snipe's Blade bulldozing through foes in a passageway in "Blade Trinity" or Scarlett Johansson's first run as Black Widow in "Iron Man 2" where she made taking down bad guys in a corridor look easy, hallways are most assuredly not a safe haven for henchmen and goons. But while those ordeals were valiant attempts at the throne for best of the best, a lot of fans would probably agree that Daredevil proudly holds the title for best hallway fighter in a Marvel live-action endeavor.
While the character has an assortment of superpowers, Matt Murdock is well-versed in martial arts, and The Man Without Fear is not afraid to get his hands dirty in close-quarters combat. The Netflix series brilliantly showcased his potential for being a hall monitor's worst nightmare in each season of the series, and it appears had the show gotten a fourth run, the world would have received the most epic "Daredevil" hallway fight sequence.
Daredevil's stunt double claims Season 4 hallway fight would have been massive
While Charlie Cox was the star of the "Daredevil" series, the spectacular stunts were thanks to the contributions of stuntman Chris Brewster. Brewster has had an array of stunt-related credits lending his skill set to such titles as "Black Adam," "Loki," and "Captain America: The Winter Solider." Among his many accomplishments, he also served as stunt coordinator, choreographer, and double on the Netflix "Daredevil" series (via IMDb).
In an interview with Averagebeing.com, the prolific stunt man revealed that had the show not been canceled, the hallway fight scene for Season 4 would have outdone the others. "Before they canceled 'Daredevil,' the stunt team and I created the most epic single-shot hallway fight in history. We were ready to absolutely blow the first three 'oners' away with this one. It was going to be an absolutely epic work of art," Brewster said. "We designed the most creative texas switches, the most dynamic character-driven choreography, and the most innovative camera work any of us have ever imagined." While it's a shame it didn't happen, Brewster hopes it could become a reality one day, "I still have the blueprints, notes, and references. Hopefully, we get the chance to put it on screen someday."
But there still could be a chance that it does see the light of day. The tradition of "Daredevil" hallway scenes carried over to "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and while it wasn't as complex as its predecessors, it was appropriately humorous for the legal comedy. The character will return in "Daredevil: Born Again," and it will be intriguing to witness what the future holds for Matt Murdock's single-shot hallway fight legacy.