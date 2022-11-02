Corey Burton Discusses The Differences Between Voicing Cad Bane In Animated And Live-Action Projects - Exclusive

From cartoons to video games to live-action projects, Corey Burton has seemingly done it all. He's a voice actor who's probably given life to some of your favorite characters without you even realizing it. From the 1980s "Spider-Man" animated series to 2022's "Tales of the Jedi," Burton is a prolific voice actor who's honed his craft over several decades.

He's particularly prominent if you're a fan of the "Star Wars" universe at all. His time in a galaxy far, far away dates back to 2002, when he lent his vocal talents to the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" video game as Count Dooku. He's continued to play Dooku in various animated "Star Wars" projects over the years, including the "Clone Wars" TV series and most recently "Tales of the Jedi." But in addition to reviving a character who originated in live action, he's also given life to characters created for the cartoons, most notably Cad Bane.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Corey Burton spoke about the differences between voicing a character in animated and live-action settings. After all, Cad Bane originated in "The Clone Wars," but he made the leap to live action in 2022's "The Book of Boba Fett." He went into detail about the challenges for a voice actor to adequately portray the character in both mediums.