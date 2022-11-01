Hannibal's Bryan Fuller And Mads Mikkelsen To Reunite For Dust Bunny

Bryan Fuller's "Hannibal" may not have been the ratings boon its creators likely hoped but among those in the know, it became one of the most well-loved shows on television. Starring Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal Lecter, the world's most dapper cannibal, the series plumbed the darkest regions of human nature with a sleek visual style atop its grotesque world. Alas, a show that displayed mutilated corpses as if they were pieces of artwork may have been a bit too niche to break into the mainstream. As noted by The BBC, "Hannibal" consistently underperformed in ratings, even as it was lavished with praise by critics and fans.

After the third and final season of "Hannibal," Fuller and Mikkelsen moved on, with the former running shows like "American Gods" and "Star Trek: Discovery," and with the latter taking up roles in tentpole franchise films such as "Doctor Strange" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

But for anyone who has sorely missed the clear chemistry between Fuller's writing and Mikkelsen's performances, fret not. The pair will soon be working together again on an upcoming movie.