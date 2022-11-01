Tilda Swinton Inhabits Dual Roles In The Trailer For The Eternal Daughter

After a bittersweet turn in George Miller's "Three Thousand Years of Longing," Tilda Swinton is preparing to grace movie screens once again before the end of the year. In the upcoming A24 mystery "The Eternal Daughter," Swinton portrays a woman trying to care for her aging mother — as well as the mother herself.

A glimpse of Swinton's dual performance can be seen in this recently released trailer for the film. As Deadline reported in 2021, the film was shot "in secret" in Wales during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was executive produced by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The writer-director behind "The Eternal Daughter" is Joanna Hogg, who previously collaborated with both Swinton and Scorsese on the two-part romantic drama "The Souvenir."

From A24's own website, the story of "The Eternal Daughter is described thus — "An artist [Julie] and her elderly mother [Rosalind] confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past." As Time recounts in their film review, Julie is a successful filmmaker who secretly hopes this return will make for compelling art. Playing her own mother — with whom she has a duplicitous relationship — may seem like an unnecessary challenge at first, but Swinton is adamant that this curious casting was vital to the movie.