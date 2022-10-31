Guillermo Del Toro Vows To Continue Fascinating Us With Animated Projects

Guillermo del Toro has cemented himself as something of a master of horror and dark fantasy since his feature debut "Cronos" in 1993. The filmmaker arguably rose to fame with "Hellboy," the dark fantasy superhero film centered around the eponymous character played by Ron Perlman. The film was well-received by critics, achieving a critics' score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. Then the director really elevated his career with "The Shape of Water" in 2018. The film was nominated for 13 Oscars at the 90th Academy Awards, with del Toro taking home the trophy for Best Director and Best Picture.

However, one of del Toro's biggest passion projects was an animated stop-motion version of "Pinocchio," which he'd been trying to get made for years. In 2018, his dream was finally realized when Netflix decided to finance the film (per Variety). Now, the film is finally set to debut on the premium streaming platform on December 9, and fans of the filmmaker can finally see his animated vision come to life. However, it seems as if this animated film by del Toro is only the first, as the director intends to fascinate the world with animation for years to come.