Nick Offerman Joins Dumb Money, The GameStop Movie

Based on Ben Mezrich's book "The Antisocial Network," Craig Gillespie's "Dumb Money" will follow the mass short squeeze of brick-and-mortar video game retailer GameStop's stock (GME) that occurred in January of 2021. Per Deadline, Offerman — known best for playing the gruff Libertarian Parks and Recreation Director, Ron Swanson — was announced to have joined the cast, along with rising star Talia Ryder ("Do Revenge," "West Side Story").

For those that missed or already forgot about the frenzy, back in 2021, participants of the subreddit r/WallStreetBet — made up of at-home traders known as retail investors — united to massively inflate the stock's price, at one point by 1,500% (per CNBC). This viral short squeeze would be amplified by major media figures like Elon Musk, ultimately resulting in a massive financial phenomenon that shook Wall Street, hedge funds, and various online communities, and raised many discussions around the democratization of the stock market. A similar move was tried with the movie theatre franchise AMC, as well as a few other companies that became known as "meme stocks," but nothing quite took off like the GameStop phenomenon.

It is unknown as of yet what the exact scope of the film will be, or what Offerman's specific role is. Offerman recently worked with Gillepsie in "Pam & Tommy," appearing as pornographic pioneer Uncle Miltie.