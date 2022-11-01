Ashley Eckstein Discusses How Ahsoka Tano Could Have Sported An Icelandic Accent - Exclusive
When it comes to people's favorite Jedi of all time in the "Star Wars" universe, there are plenty of answers that come up. For some, Obi-Wan Kenobi remains the pinnacle of what Jedi should stand for. Then there are those who may answer Yoda or Luke Skywalker. However, one common answer has yet to make a physical appearance in any of the live-action movies.
For many, Ahsoka Tano represents everything a Jedi should strive for. She started out as a novice, needing to learn the ways of the Force. But throughout "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," fans watched her come into her own to take on the likes of some of the most powerful Sith in the galaxy.
Ahsoka Tano had exceptional character development throughout "The Clone Wars" and other "Star Wars" series, and the character was brought to life by the excellent vocal talents of Ashley Eckstein. If anyone knows the character, it's her, but Ahsoka could've been radically different. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Eckstein revealed how the casting directors originally wanted to go in a very different direction with the character, including giving her an Icelandic accent.
Ashley Eckstein couldn't do an Icelandic accent
Ahsoka Tano sounds more or less like Ashley Eckstein, and the same has pretty much held true for Rosario Dawson's iteration of the character seen in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." For the most part, Dawson sounds like herself, but before "Clone Wars" got off the ground, the people behind the scenes wanted to give Ahsoka Tano a very specific-sounding voice.
As Eckstein explained to Looper, they originally wanted her to speak with an Icelandic accent, but Eckstein just couldn't do it despite spending quite a bit of time with a vocal coach. Instead of going with an actress who could speak with a clearer Icelandic accent, the casting directors decided to go in a different direction.
"I butchered an Icelandic accent in my audition. It was so terrible. I was really surprised when I got the part," she said. "When they called and told me that I got the part, they said, 'Tell her to show up and be herself. We watched her in between takes. We heard her regular voice, and we really think that's a good fit for Ahsoka.'"
The result is a character who's instantly iconic, allowing her to be passed from one performer to the next with each person putting their own unique spin on Ahsoka's voice.
"Tales of the Jedi" is now available on Disney+.