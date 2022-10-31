Weird Al Admits He Had A Tough Time With The Response To His First Movie UHF

Speaking with Yahoo Music's Lyndsey Parker recently about his alt-facts-biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," the star revealed that while it flopped originally, "UHF" subsequently received a bit of vindication from fans. "People have kind of come around to [UHF]," he said. "And they look at it very nostalgically now and it's a 'cult classic,' but it did not get good reviews."

At the time of the movie's release, Yankovic says he had been lulled into a false sense of euphoria about the film's prospects, noting that when Orion Pictures screened "UHF" for test audiences, it actually did very well. "The test scores were through the roof; it was like one of their biggest, highest-testing movies ever," Yankovic told Yahoo Music. He added that the studio repeatedly assured him the movie would be a major box office money-earner and that it would immediately launch him on a solid, long-lasting film career. "I was being built up like this, and then literally after the first weekend when it underperformed at the box office, I was [treated like] a ghost at Orion Pictures." As it turned out, the whole experience had a profoundly negative impact on the performer. "It was kind of devastating," he explained, adding that, "I probably had a couple of years licking my wounds before I could kind of come back and be creative again."