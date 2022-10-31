Cate Blanchett Admits She Often Feels Regret On The Final Day Of A Movie Shoot

Depending on who you are, dealing with the notion of regret can be anything from irritating to practically paralyzing. Whether it's from a past relationship, financial decision, or simply the wrong choice of meal ordered, regret can fester like an infection in which the act of acceptance seems to be its primary cure. One topic that is often looked back on with the feeling as if alternative steps should have been made is employment. Whether it was one isolated gig or a certain path chosen that affects an entire career, employment regret is something plenty of people experience.

It's hard to look back at Cate Blanchett's career and believe she can possibly have any regrets. After all, she's gifting fans with her incredible performances in TV and film productions of all genres. Whether is being a powerful elf in the "Lord of the Rings" franchise, an oppressive fascist in "Indiana Jones," or Katharine Hepburn in "The Aviator," the majority of fans will agree that the Australian-born actress should look back with nothing but pride and self-admiration.

However, according to Blanchett herself, this isn't the case. In fact, over the 30 years of entertainment credits, she has dealt with regret in many of the film productions she's been involved in. Although, this sort of regret does not come from looking back at previous work, but rather on the final day of whatever project she is currently performing in.