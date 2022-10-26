Paul Feig Dives Deep On Making The School For Good And Evil - Exclusive Interview

When did you first become introduced to the book the movie's based on?

It was after I read the script, to be honest. The script got sent to me by Netflix over two and a half years ago, almost three years ago now, and I fell in love with the story. I'm always looking for great stories about female friendship but with three-dimensional women's roles in the leads. I thought it was such a wonderful way to tell the story of a friendship that's so strong that it can't be broken, even though it does get tested, and how the friendship actually is what saves them both in the end. That appeals to me the most. ...

Fantasy movies have never been my favorite genre, but when I read this, I [thought], that core story told through the fantasy genre could be even stronger because of all the things you can bring in, all the magic, and creating this new world. It can help with the stakes and make them different and bring a whole new dimension to storytelling.

Then on top of it, the meditation on good and evil is fascinating because we're so divided today. We're so much of the opinion that we're right and the other side is evil. Everybody's so black and white right now, and I love that the message of this, without being heavy-handed, [is], "We're all the same. We might have different opinions, but we're all human, and we're just trying to get through. Let's try to work it out and not be so extreme in our judgment of each other."

This is your first foray into the fantasy genre, for the most part. In the past, your films have taken place in the real world, maybe with supernatural elements, like [in] "Ghostbusters." What was it like to build a whole new world from the ground up?

It's catnip for a director because that's something I've always wanted to do. It was nice to have something that had no grounding in our reality. Obviously, when there's people and villages, it's still part of the Earth, but even Gavaldon, it was this unknown thing that doesn't exist. I'd always wanted to be able to design a very visual look from the ground up, but at the same time [I thought], "This is a story about a magic school. I wonder what we'll be compared to. How do we avoid the 'Harry Potter' thing?" It's always going to be there, so you can't totally avoid it, but design-wise, we could. So we leaned into, what's a different look for this?

I'm a big fan of art nouveau, having done a movie in Budapest, "Spy," back in 2014, and really carried that, and [Antoni] Gaudí. Then Andy Nicholson, my production designer, started going into obscure German architecture [as] a way to build a unique look for it.

With the costumes too, I wanted to get a ... "Harry Potter"'s got uniforms, and I didn't want to do uniforms anyway, even though they're in the book. [I] thought this is such a melting pot of all these different cultures and fairy tales from all over [the world]. Everybody would bring their own look and style, so that was fun, being able to sprinkle that around and design all these amazing costumes. Renee Kalfus, my great wardrobe and costumer, designed and built over 800 original costumes, including shoes and jewelry.

It's a blast. I love working with designers and conceptual artists. As a director, that's what you savor.