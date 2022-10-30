Some Of Jennifer Coolidge's Most Memorable Scenes In The Watcher Were Heavily Improvised

During the press conference, Jennifer Coolidge revealed that not only did she improvise while shooting "The Watcher," but people actually asked her to do so. When Ryan Murphy and Coolidge were asked how the unique, humorous way Coolidge performed the role was created, Murphy was quick to admit that Coolidge had his admiration and trust — and, with those, a free reign to ad-lib.

"The thing about Jennifer is that there's no one in the world like Jennifer," Murphy said. "And Jennifer has a singular, wonderful talent. When Jennifer is in a scene, my feeling was: 'Say what's written, but make up anything you want to say. You're Jennifer Coolidge.'" He then went on to describe the wild directions Coolidge would take the performance, bringing a new direction and new ad-libbed dialogue to every single time they shot a particular scene.

Later in the conference, Murphy described Coolidge's vast improvisational abilities, and how much they impressed everyone. "I love working with that woman," he said. "I've found it to be completely inspiring. There were takes when Jennifer would riff for seven minutes and then get ovations from the crew."

Naomi Watts has praised Coolidge's on-set behavior and improvisational abilities at some length. With Murphy also waxing poetic about Coolidge's skills, it's clear that the actor was a force to be reckoned with on set.

