Weird Al Hopes Madonna Is OK With Being Featured In Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird Al Yankovic has become a beloved entertainer over the course of his career, with a music career that began in 1979 and resulted in a best-selling album as late as 2014.

Unlike most artists, however, Weird Al is known for creating comedic parodies of songs. He has made parodies of songs by a range of artists that have included Michael Jackson, Nirvana, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus. Among one of his more famous parodies is the 1985 song "Like a Surgeon," which is a parody of the Madonna song "Like a Virgin."

This has resulted in Weird Al's life becoming the subject of a comedic parody titled "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." Al himself co-wrote the film with Eric Appel, who takes on directing duties, with "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al alongside a supporting cast that includes Rainn Wilson, Quinta Brunson, and Jack Black.

Madonna is a character in the film, and Weird Al was recently asked whether he had to approach the singer to use her as a character. Here's what Al had to say.