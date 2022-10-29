Henry Cavill Reuniting With Man From U.N.C.L.E. Director For New WWII Spy Film

Henry Cavill is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable actors on the planet right now. Despite that fact, Cavill has only starred in a handful of projects over the past few years. Indeed, outside of reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes in this year's "Enola Holmes 2" and filming a secret cameo scene as Superman in "Black Adam," Cavill has seemed fairly content as of late sticking to his ongoing role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's "The Witcher."

Fortunately, Cavill's current slate of upcoming projects looks a bit more varied now than it has in recent years (via IMDb). Not only is he expected to appear in a new romance film titled "The Rosie Project," but he's also set to work with "Kingsman: The Secret Service" director Matthew Vaughn on "Argylle." The latter project is a spy adventure film that will see Cavill lead an ensemble cast that includes, among others, stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, and Ariana DeBose.

Now, it looks like Cavill's future not only holds yet another return to the spy genre, but also an unexpected reunion with a director he hasn't worked with since 2015.