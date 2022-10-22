Part Of Black Adam's Secret Cameo Scene Was Filmed Before The Team Even Knew If It Would Come Together

Contains spoilers for "Black Adam"

"Black Adam," the latest movie set in the DC Cinematic Universe, is now in theaters. So far, it has racked up $26.8 million in box office receipts on its first day and is on its way to a projected $62.2 million weekend (per Variety). Although some critics have been unkind to the film starring Dwayne Johnson as a super-villain, fans seem to be enjoying this new addition to the franchise; on Rotten Tomatoes, the Audience Score is almost 48 percent higher than the Tomatometer Score that's determined by professional reviews.

Like it or not, though, "Black Adam" encapsulates the somewhat in-flux future of the DCEU. And among its other revelations, one surprising post-credits scene has everyone talking. Yep, that's the one, in which Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tells Black Adam (Johnson) she'll give him his freedom as long as he stays inside Khandaq. He brushes her off, saying that no one on the planet can stop him, but Waller begs to differ. She says she can send in people who "aren't from this planet." At this point, a figure slowly emerges, and it's Superman (Henry Cavill), who tells Black Adam, "We should talk."

Now that the scene is out, fans have been learning how it came together, and it was no sure thing.