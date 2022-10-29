Sigourney Weaver Opens Up About Why She Never Tried Her Hand At Directing

In an interview with The New York Times, Sigourney Weaver got candid about why she has never directed a feature film. "Whenever I used to go to Hollywood and have to deal with these different studio heads, I was never comfortable," the New York-based actor told the publication. "I always felt incredible sexism there, and a kind of resentment that they had to listen to me because I did have this power and I was smart enough to put several sentences together." Weaver then opened up about how being made to feel uncomfortable with the resentment led to her decision not to direct to avoid the toxicity of the industry.

It was one of Weaver's comedic roles in 1999's satirical "Galaxy Quest" that ended up providing her with further insight into Hollywood's misogyny. "No matter who you were, [Hollywood] could make you feel as vulnerable as [her character] Tawny feels," Weaver said. "It was one of the reasons I made her such a babe: Babes should have all the friends in the world, but I'm not sure they feel secure about that because they think it's only skin-deep when it's not." For an actor with such wide-ranging versatility in the types of powerful, multi-dimensional characters she has played throughout the decades, it is intriguing to wonder what stories she could told us from behind the camera.