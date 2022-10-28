George R.R. Martin Would Have Set The Beginning Of House Of The Dragon Even Further In The Past

In only a few short years, author George R.R. Martin has become one of the most recognizable names in television. His time in Hollywood kicked off decades ago, but he really reached mainstream fame beginning in 2011 thanks to the HBO adaptation of his "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series. Titled "Game of Thrones," the program became nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon throughout its first few seasons on the air. By the time it concluded in 2019 with Season 8, it lost much of that prestige, but it did little to expunge Martin adaptations from TV.

Fast-forward to 2022, and HBO viewers got their first look at "House of the Dragon": a prequel series focused on House Targaryen, detailing how it almost completely wiped itself out by the time "Game of Thrones" rolled around. From the moment the first season concluded, it was near-unanimously agreed upon that it was a success, proving that Martin's creations remain bankable material for television programs. Although, just because Martin is responsible for the stories behind these projects doesn't mean he approves of every creative decision they take.

For instance, George R.R. Martin recently revealed that he wishes the beginning "House of the Dragon" flashbacks took place even further back in the timeline than they ultimately did. Here's his reasoning behind this idea.