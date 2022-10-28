Encanto Fans Will Be Reliving The Madrigal Magic Thanks To An Upcoming Concert Special On Disney+

The 2021 film "Encanto" connected with audiences in a way that made it a surefire hit for Disney. The story behind the musical adventure is inspired by magical realism and Colombian culture, and it made an impact on viewers of all ages from around the world. Critics were just as satisfied with the quality of the movie as audiences, as it has a "certified fresh" 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite being free to watch on Disney+ a mere 30 days after its release (via Collider), "Encanto" still managed to earn itself a sizable take home from the box office of over $250 million, as more than a few fans were happy to pony up the dough to spend time with the Family Madrigal on the big screen. Even after they spent a year with "We Don't Talk About Bruno" stuck in their heads, audiences want more "Encanto" in their lives — and they're definitely going to get it very soon, in the form of a concert special streaming on Disney+.