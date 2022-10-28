Young Sheldon Fans Are Delighting In Sheldon's Struggles As A Resident Advisor

Now in its 6th season, "Young Sheldon" portrays the titular character's (Iain Armitage) early years as he transitions through adolescence and eventually becomes the beloved quick-witted physicist we see on "The Big Bang Theory" (Jim Parsons). We've recently seen Sheldon excel as an early enrollee in college and assume more responsibility, now that the Cooper family finds themselves facing hard financial times. He expresses his independence by staying overnight in his dorm on a floor with his fellow students, who are far more preoccupied with enjoying the college experience than being studious like Sheldon.

The prequel series to the wildly successful "The Big Bang Theory" averages an astonishing number of viewers on a weekly basis. According to The Wrap, "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 4 captivated an impressive 6.8 million viewers. These enthusiastic fans often take to social media outlets like Reddit and Twitter to share their favorite moments and voice how they feel about the most recent episode.

Both "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory" have a wide variety of fans brought together weekly by laughter, comic books, and science. The diversity among viewers often leads to varying opinions but more often than not, they are united by hysterical scenes and deep pop-culture references. Season 6, Episode 5, titled "A Resident Advisor and the Word 'Sketchy,'" had fans laughing together over Sheldon's riotous escapades as a dorm resident advisor, serving as an authority figure over his older classmates.