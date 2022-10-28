Tony Hale's Sopranos Stint Was Deeply Impacted By Anxiety

In Season 3, Episode 7 of "The Sopranos," "Second Opinion," Junior Soprano (Dominic Chianese) is shown getting chemo treatment for cancer as part of a storyline that involves his misguided admiration for a doctor who shares a first and last name with former United States President John F. Kennedy. But what's also significant about the episode is that it features Tony Hale, who plays an oncology nurse named RN Collins who sticks an IV into Junior's arm.

In an interview with SiriusXM's "Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw," the actor noted his anxiety was so bad his hands were shaking the entire time he was filming. "Because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest [themselves] in my hands; my hands will start shaking," Hale said on the talk show. "And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I'll never forget, my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm."

Hale managed to get through it but has since worked on tackling his anxiety through therapy and faith, as he shared in another interview with Yahoo Life. He's also found a healthy outlet through some of his characters, noting that he was glad to play someone like Buster who has to deal with so much. "Buster was very overwhelmed," Hale said. "He was always in a state of defense, even his physicality was in a state of defense. And so it was nice to have a character [like that]."

