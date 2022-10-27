CSI: Vegas Season 2, Episode 5 Brings Back Forgotten CSI Franchise Stars
The "CSI" franchise is a television juggernaut that keeps expanding as time goes on. The original series debuted in the year 2000 and lasted for 15 years, which is a great run for any TV show. However, its success also paved the way for various spin-offs, including "CSI: Miami," "CSI: NY," "CSI: Cyber," and the latest, "CSI: Vegas," some of which have been successful in their own right.
Naturally, the success of the "CSI" franchise has made it a dream project for many aspiring actors. Some performers who've graced episodes have even gone on to have fruitful careers in Hollywood afterward, including Dakota Fanning, Amanda Seyfried, and Michael B. Jordan (per IMDB). Chris Pine also played a character on "CSI: Miami" before the "Star Trek" saga came calling, and his performance showcased a more chilling and sadistic side of his acting persona.
Elsewhere, there are some actors who didn't go on to lead big-budget movie franchises but have still carved a niche for themselves in the "CSI" universe. Some of them are permanent players these days, as evidenced by Lex Medlin becoming a regular on "CSI: Vegas" following a two-episode stint on "CSI." Furthermore, the fifth episode of "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 brings back guest stars from other "CSI" shows, albeit as brand-new characters.
A.J. Tannen previously starred on CSI: Cyber
A.J. Tannen's character is the first one to bite the dust in the fifth episode of "CSI: Vegas'" second season. He plays an obnoxious braggadocious lawyer named Roland, who insists on proposing a toast at a pool party, unaware that his speech will be his last. While his final words are certainly captivating, his appearance may have caused some eagle-eyed fans to recall his appearance on "CSI: Cyber."
Per IMDb, Tannen appeared in one episode of the short-lived spin-off. Titled "Heart Me," the storyline sees Raven (Hayley Kiyoko) out to prove her friend's innocence after a man she met through a dating app shows up dead. Tannen plays a character called Mr. Williams, who makes a brief cameo. He doesn't have much to do in the episode, but at least it paved the way for the actor to join the "CSI" franchise and familiarize himself with the viewership.
CSI: Vegas was William Allen Young's third franchise outing
William Allen Young is a film and television veteran who's graced everything from "District 9" to "General Hospital" (via IMDb), showing that he's a versatile performer who can tackle everything from sci-fi to soap opera. In the latest episode of "CSI: Vegas," however, he plays a professor who becomes a murder suspect after being one of the only guests to leave the aforementioned deadly pool party unscathed.
That said, Allen has been a regular fixture in the "CSI" franchise throughout the years, having had guest-starring roles on two of its series prior to "CSI: Vegas." On "CSI: Miami," he played a corrupt judge named Joseph Ratner, who was also the nemesis of Horatio Caine (David Caruso). Allen's antagonist appeared in a few episodes before justice was served for his illegal escapades.
Elsewhere, the actor had a brief stint on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" between 2005 and 2007, portraying a recurring character called Duane McWane over the course of four episodes.
Jon Briddell played an agent and a murder victim in the CSI franchise
DC Universe fans will recognize the prolific Jon Briddell from "Doom Patrol," the series which saw him play an agent from the Bureau of Normalcy. Then again, fans of "CSI: Vegas" will know him for playing an FBI Agent known as Arthur Fenwick in Season 2, Episode 5. Like many of the annoying feds in TV shows and movies, he shows up with his team and tries to take over the case of the week — but the CSIs refuse to cave to his demands.
Long before he portrayed an annoying member of the fuzz on "CSI: Vegas," however, Briddell briefly showed up in the "All In" episode of "CSI: Miami" Season 16. His character, Robert Milland, doesn't experience the best of luck after finding himself on the receiving end of a bullet following an ill-fated poker game. However, his death is central to the storyline, so at least he didn't pass away in vain.
Outside of the "CSI" universe, Briddell also played the Major character in two episodes of Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," as noted by IMDb.
Sherri Saum played a widow in one episode of CSI: NY
Like the aforementioned Lex Medlin, who recently joined the "CSI: Vegas" cast as Beau, Sherri Saum has a recurring role in Season 2 as Jodi Wallach. Per TV Line, her character is a board member at the casino Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) is investigating in relation to her protege's murder. Episode 5 marked Wallach's second appearance on "CSI: Vegas," but she's proving to be one of the most interesting characters, being that she's one of the few non-CSIs who's willing to assist Catherine's mission.
Before she joined the ranks of "CSI: Vegas," Saum had a guest starring role in the "Unwrapped" episode of "CSI: NY," which originally aired back in 2012 (via IMDb). In that one, she played the wife of the story's main murder victim — a wealthy businessman with ties to his old neighborhood who falls prey to a masked killer. Saum has a strong supporting role in this outing, and she gets to shine during the scenes in which her character gets interrogated by the officers.