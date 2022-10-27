CSI: Vegas Season 2, Episode 5 Brings Back Forgotten CSI Franchise Stars

The "CSI" franchise is a television juggernaut that keeps expanding as time goes on. The original series debuted in the year 2000 and lasted for 15 years, which is a great run for any TV show. However, its success also paved the way for various spin-offs, including "CSI: Miami," "CSI: NY," "CSI: Cyber," and the latest, "CSI: Vegas," some of which have been successful in their own right.

Naturally, the success of the "CSI" franchise has made it a dream project for many aspiring actors. Some performers who've graced episodes have even gone on to have fruitful careers in Hollywood afterward, including Dakota Fanning, Amanda Seyfried, and Michael B. Jordan (per IMDB). Chris Pine also played a character on "CSI: Miami" before the "Star Trek" saga came calling, and his performance showcased a more chilling and sadistic side of his acting persona.

Elsewhere, there are some actors who didn't go on to lead big-budget movie franchises but have still carved a niche for themselves in the "CSI" universe. Some of them are permanent players these days, as evidenced by Lex Medlin becoming a regular on "CSI: Vegas" following a two-episode stint on "CSI." Furthermore, the fifth episode of "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 brings back guest stars from other "CSI" shows, albeit as brand-new characters.