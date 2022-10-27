The Good Place's William Jackson Harper Will Appear In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come to an end in 2022, paving the way for what's shaping up to be a thrilling Phase 5. To kick off the next batch of Disney+ shows and movies, Marvel Studios will premiere "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on February 17, 2023. The Peyton Reed-directed threequel will, of course, bring back Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Scott "Ant-Man" Lang, Hope "Wasp" Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne, respectively, but they're just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the cast.

The first larger-than-life trailer for "Quantumania" reached the internet on October 24, 2022, and when it did, it brought with it a great look at the film's extended cast. First and foremost, it revealed that Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), will join her father on his Quantum Realm adventure. In fact, she seems to inadvertently cause their trip when a new piece of technology she creates goes haywire. The teaser also gives us a glimpse at Bill Murray, who makes his MCU debut in the film, as well as the villain of the piece, the imposing Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

While this may seem like more than enough big names to make "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" a success, another one has joined the fray: William Jackson Harper.