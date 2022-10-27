The Good Place's William Jackson Harper Will Appear In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come to an end in 2022, paving the way for what's shaping up to be a thrilling Phase 5. To kick off the next batch of Disney+ shows and movies, Marvel Studios will premiere "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on February 17, 2023. The Peyton Reed-directed threequel will, of course, bring back Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Scott "Ant-Man" Lang, Hope "Wasp" Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne, respectively, but they're just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the cast.
The first larger-than-life trailer for "Quantumania" reached the internet on October 24, 2022, and when it did, it brought with it a great look at the film's extended cast. First and foremost, it revealed that Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), will join her father on his Quantum Realm adventure. In fact, she seems to inadvertently cause their trip when a new piece of technology she creates goes haywire. The teaser also gives us a glimpse at Bill Murray, who makes his MCU debut in the film, as well as the villain of the piece, the imposing Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
While this may seem like more than enough big names to make "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" a success, another one has joined the fray: William Jackson Harper.
Harper's role remains under lock and key
On October 27, 2022, Variety revealed that even though he didn't appear in the trailer (that we can tell, anyway), William Jackson Harper will indeed appear in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Sadly, that's pretty much all that this report had to offer in regards to this casting. It's still a mystery who Harper will portray in the film and how heavily he'll factor into the plot, with Marvel Studios declining to comment on the situation in any capacity. Therefore, as is the tradition of online communities built around comic book movies, expect the speculation over Harper's "Quantumania" role to begin very soon.
For those unfamiliar with William Jackson Harper, it's worth noting that he's no newcomer when it comes to the world of entertainment. After getting his professional acting start in 2007, arguably his biggest role to date came via "The Good Place," where he portrayed Chidi Anagonye throughout the entirety of the series. Elsewhere in television, he's appeared on such titles as "The Electric Company," "Love Life," and "Little Demon." As far as his film credits go, Harper has notably appeared in "Paterson," "They Remain," and "Midsommar," among numerous other big-screen endeavors (via IMDb).
William Jackson Harper is another in a long line of strong additions to the MCU. It'll be interesting to see why Marvel Studios brought him in for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and what kind of a future he'll have in the franchise beyond it.