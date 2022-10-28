What The School For Good And Evil Director Paul Feig Hopes Fans Take Away From The Movie - Exclusive
Fantasy Young Adult properties can be a great way to impart wisdom to the next generation. From "Harry Potter" to "Percy Jackson," numerous properties have bestowed upon readers — young and old alike — the importance of virtuousness and remaining true to oneself. "The School for Good and Evil," which started as a book series like its contemporaries, certainly belongs within that conversation of stellar stories that teach kids important life lessons.
Now, those lessons can reach an even wider audience, thanks to the Netflix original film based on the book series. "The School for Good and Evil" debuted on the streaming platform on October 19, starring the likes of Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence Fishburne, to name a few.
But it was up to director Paul Feig to ensure the spirit of the story and its messages remained intact. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Feig discussed what he hoped audiences will get out of the movie — and after seeing how well it's doing, it seems people have definitely caught on to this particular film's magic.
We're not so different after all
The book and movie may be called "The School for Good and Evil," but as fans soon come to learn, not everything in this world is so black and white. Not everyone can be divided so neatly into paradigms such as "good" and "evil," and that's what the characters in the film soon learn. They may have their differences, but that doesn't necessarily mean someone is innately virtuous or malevolent — and that's what Paul Feig hopes people take away from the story.
He explained, "I love that the message of this, without being heavy-handed, [is], 'We're all the same. We might have different opinions, but we're all human, and we're just trying to get through. Let's try to work it out and not be so extreme in our judgment of each other.'" Indeed, in an increasingly polarized world, it's easy to see someone different as being "evil," but that's (usually) not the case. Just as the characters in the movie learn to be more accepting of one another by its conclusion, hopefully, viewers walk away a little bit wiser than before they began watching it.
"The School for Good and Evil" is now available on Netflix.