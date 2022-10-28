What The School For Good And Evil Director Paul Feig Hopes Fans Take Away From The Movie - Exclusive

Fantasy Young Adult properties can be a great way to impart wisdom to the next generation. From "Harry Potter" to "Percy Jackson," numerous properties have bestowed upon readers — young and old alike — the importance of virtuousness and remaining true to oneself. "The School for Good and Evil," which started as a book series like its contemporaries, certainly belongs within that conversation of stellar stories that teach kids important life lessons.

Now, those lessons can reach an even wider audience, thanks to the Netflix original film based on the book series. "The School for Good and Evil" debuted on the streaming platform on October 19, starring the likes of Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence Fishburne, to name a few.

But it was up to director Paul Feig to ensure the spirit of the story and its messages remained intact. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Feig discussed what he hoped audiences will get out of the movie — and after seeing how well it's doing, it seems people have definitely caught on to this particular film's magic.