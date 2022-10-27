The Serpent Queen Is Getting A Season 2 At Starz

According to Deadline, "The Serpent Queen" will return for a second season to consist of eight episodes. Along with the announcement, the President of Starz's Original Programming added, "'The Serpent Queen' is distinctly modern, darkly comedic, and completely unexpected," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz. "Catherine De Medici's story is the perfect complement to our female-forward slate, and Samantha Morton's brilliant portrayal of this ruthless, charming, and savvy queen anchors the whole production. We're thrilled to unveil more of her incredible life and reign in season two, which promises to be even more provocative and sublime."

Not much has been revealed about what the second installment of the series will explore, but some minor clues were dropped by the program's official Instagram account which shared, "Catherine's story has only just begun. Prepare yourselves for Season 2, #SerpentSquad! #TheSerpentQueen," with Catherine de Medici herself Samantha Morton also adding on her account, "Soooo excited to announce that #TheSerpentQueen has been renewed for Season 2! Don't miss the epic Season 1 finale this Sunday, only on STARZ. @serpentqueenstarz," which was followed by three butterfly emojis. We will have to await the arrival of a teaser trailer to make guesses on where the story goes next.

The Season 1 finale of "The Serpent Queen" airs Sunday, October 30, 2022 on Starz.