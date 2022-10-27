Jude Law And Jason Bateman To Produce, Star In Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit

Jude Law has had an impressive acting career. Though he started as a performer in the late 1980s (via IMDb), Law didn't break out until 1997 when he starred in the science-fiction thriller "Gattaca." Since then, he's gone on to star in incredible dramas like "Closer" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley," as well as genre fare like Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" and the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.

Jason Bateman, on the other hand, got his big break when he landed the role of Michael Bluth on the comedy series "Arrested Development." While he had been acting steadily since the early '80s (via IMDb), the sitcom role put Bateman on the map in a big way, paving the way for memorable roles in HBO's supernatural thriller "The Outsider" and Netflix's crime drama "Ozark." While the two actors have never shared the screen together, the duo is set to team up for a new limited series on Netflix titled "Black Rabbit."