Jude Law And Jason Bateman To Produce, Star In Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jude Law has had an impressive acting career. Though he started as a performer in the late 1980s (via IMDb), Law didn't break out until 1997 when he starred in the science-fiction thriller "Gattaca." Since then, he's gone on to star in incredible dramas like "Closer" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley," as well as genre fare like Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" and the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.
Jason Bateman, on the other hand, got his big break when he landed the role of Michael Bluth on the comedy series "Arrested Development." While he had been acting steadily since the early '80s (via IMDb), the sitcom role put Bateman on the map in a big way, paving the way for memorable roles in HBO's supernatural thriller "The Outsider" and Netflix's crime drama "Ozark." While the two actors have never shared the screen together, the duo is set to team up for a new limited series on Netflix titled "Black Rabbit."
The plot of Black Rabbit is being kept secret for now
Jason Bateman and Jude Law will be starring in Netflix's "Black Rabbit." While the premise behind the series and any story details are being kept firmly under wraps, according to Deadline, the show will be a limited series, meaning it will last for a preset number of episodes rather than going for multiple seasons.
Zach Baylin, who received an Oscar nomination for his "King Richard" script, will be writing the series alongside Kate Susman. The two are married and co-founded Youngblood Pictures together. Bateman and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films and Law and Ben Jackson's Riff Raff Entertainment are also attached to "Black Rabbit."
While little else is known about the limited series, "Black Rabbit" will reportedly be a drama series based on an original idea with Bateman attached to direct and both Bateman and Law as executive producers. With Netflix coming off of the success of limited series like "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "The Watcher," it definitely makes sense that the streamer wants to continue with new projects in the format.