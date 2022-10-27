The Conners Season 5, Episode 6 Features A Book-Banning Storyline Ripped From The Headlines

During "Book Bans and Guillotine Hands," a neighbor in Harris and Darlene's new block (Ever Carradine) shows up to demand that they remove Harris' little library, claiming that it ought to be curated for content and they had to remove "Lady Chatterley's Lover" from the hands of a 9-year-old. Harris stands firm on her refusal to censor the material in the library, stating that her neighbors and their children have the right to read what they wish to.

Interestingly enough, during "Book Bans and Guillotine Hands," Darlene takes on a much more conformist pose. Afraid that Harris' little library will make her an outcast in the neighborhood where the family's new house is being built, she agrees to comply with the woman's protestations in the hope of earning herself a good reputation with her new neighbors-to-be. Harris is aghast at her mother's pro-censorship aims, and Darlene can't understand why Harris won't let her blend in. In the end, the little library can be seen in the Conner family's driveway with the words "go home, snowflakes" painted on it. In the end, Darlene agrees that leaving the library up is a good idea.

Darlene and Harris' moral quandary is reflected by modern book-banning battles raging at schools and libraries across the country. As PEN.org noted, over 1,600 titles across 32 states have been banned from school libraries during the 2021-2022 school year. There have been multiple challenges at public libraries as well, per The Hill. Just another example of "The Conners" reflecting the reality we all live in